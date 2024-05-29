'Pakistan Wants Narendra Modi To Lose Lok Sabha Elections', Says Fawad Chaudhry. Here's Why

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former Pakistan Minister

Fawad Chaudhry's recent statement on Prime Minister

Narendra Modi's potential defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections

triggered widespread outrage on social media

platforms.“It is very important that Modi loses the elections

. Every Pakistani wants him (Narendra Modi) to lose,” he had told IANS on Tuesday.

“...the BJP-RSS alliance in India is stoking hatred towards Pakistan. Pakistan has no hatred towards India. They (BJP government) are spreading hatred towards Muslims. So, the 'karta-dharta' of this ideology should be defeated,” he told the news agency.

He also backed the opposition INDIA bloc to win the Lok Sabha 2024 elections and form a new government in India Read | Arvind Kejriwal rebuffs Fawad Hussain's remarksThe Pakistani leader extended“best wishes” to opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Arvind Kejriwal, and Mamata Banerjee, to defeat the Narendra Modi government posted on X (Twitter) last month and appreciated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his party's promise to conduct a wealth redistribution survey if elected to power this year.

“The partnership between Congress and Pakistan has been exposed,” Modi had responded to Chaudhry's praise at the time.

Chaudhry had earlier openly admitted to Pakistan's involvement in the 2019 Pulwama terror attack have been outraged by Fawad's statements about Modi. One user said,“He's the same politician of Pakistan who accepted in the parliament that it was them who are responsible for the Pulwama attack.”Also Read | BJP slams Telangana CM on Balakot airstrikes“We know about the love for Pakistan of the Mahagathbandhan and the Congress party. That is why we put the Congress party in the category of anti-national party. And you people should first answer what you have done to the minorities in Pakistan,” another user said.

“Not a surprise to see all separatists coming together to set the narrative,” the third user commented.

“This guy is a joke but has clearly exposed the opposition! Indian voters know why Pakistan is so keen to see Narendra Modi ousted, and they will never let this happen!” a fourth user reacted.



