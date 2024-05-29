Trolled For Facial Hair, UP Board Class 10 Topper Prachi Nigam Gets Makeover But, There's A Twist...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The UP Board Class 10 topper Prachi Nigam who secured 98.5 per cent marks was in the news for all the wrong reasons. The student was brutally trolled on social media

for her facial hair while her marks took a back seat. Though in recent conversation with BBC Hindi, she did state that comments did not affect her because what truly mattered to her were her grades and not her facial hair. She did also mention that,“If I had a few fewer marks, I would not have topped and got famous. Maybe that would have been better,” as quoted by BBC News Hindi Read: UP Board results 2024: Prachi Nigam, Shubham Verma secure top spots in Class 10, Class 12 exams; girls outshine boysNow, content creator Anish Bhagatt travelled to Prachi's home in Sitapur's Mahmudabad and gave her a“glow-up” makeover. In a video shared on his official Instagram handle, he said,“Today, I am travelling to Mahmudabad to meet someone we should all be proud of. She topped her boards in 55 lakh students - Prachi Nigam.”Also Read: Why is Rohit Sharma's wife getting trolled? Ritika Sajdeh deletes Instagram Story after social media post irks netizens“However, most people could only focus on how she looks. Instead of being praised, she was bullied by the entire nation. Why do most women have to experience this in their lives? So, I decided to give her a glow-up that the whole nation deserves to see. Let's get her to look like her best self,” he added the video, Prachi was seen having her nails painted, applying mascara, and straightening her hair. While making the big reveal of her glow-up makeover, Prachi remained unchanged, and that's precisely what the content creator wanted people to know.“I look the same”In the end, Prachi delivered a powerful message,“Dear women, don't try to fix something that was never broken.”Watch viral post hereThis heartfelt post garnered numerous comments on Instagram. Internet users also praised Anish Bhagatt's thoughtful response to trolls user wrote,“The moment you said I wanted to give her a glow up, I almost got borderline bothered. Only to see the end result. Glad glad glad”“Two humans with the brightest inner glow!”Another user commented,“Bro heals something he didn't break”Some other user commented,“Anish you have no idea how much you are healing us women wd this reel”“He is healing the nation”Another added,“People saying“why can't she shave?” But why she has too?!”“This is what Quality Content looks like”

Meanwhile, in April, Bhagatt another post had gone viral where he helped his friend Aniket get out of toxic work environment. was toxic. But what caught everyone's attention was his friend's celebratory dance to the beat of a dhol outside his office. Quitting his job in style, Bhagatt along with his friends reached outside Aniket's office with Dhol. Through his post, Bhagatt also encouraged his followers to reach out to Aniket if they are looking for a fitness trainer.

