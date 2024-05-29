Delhi Mumbai Expressway Accident: Bus Overturns After Driver Fell Asleep Near, Several Injured

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Rajasthan: Nearly two dozen people were injured
and two other were severely injured
after a bus travelling to Jaipur overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway near Dausa on Wednesday. The accident occurred after the driver fell asleep, Dr Mahendra Meena, Duty Officer, District Hospital Dausa told ANI.
After the accident, the injured passengers were immediately taken to the nearest hospital. The bus was coming from Haridwar to Jaipur. Severely injured passengers have been referred to Jaipur for further treatment."Around two dozen people were injured and 2 others seriously injured after a bus coming from Haridwar to Jaipur overturned on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway. The driver of the bus fell asleep. The seriously injured people have been referred to Jaipur. The incident occurred near point number 165 of the expressway," said Dr Mahendra Meena, Duty Officer, District Hospital Dausa.
