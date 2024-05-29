UAE Offers Condolences To Papua New Guinea Over Victims Of Landslide

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 5:10 PM
The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with Papua New Guinea over the victims
of a landslide, which resulted in hundreds of deaths .
In a statement, the Ministry
of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government
and people of Papua New Guinea, and to the families of the victims
It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.
