UAE Offers Condolences To Papua New Guinea Over Victims Of Landslide

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Sun 26 May 2024, 5:10 PM

Last updated: Sun 26 May 2024, 10:03 PM

The UAE conveyed its sincere condolences and expressed its solidarity with Papua New Guinea over the victims

of a landslide, which resulted in hundreds of deaths .

In a statement, the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy with the government

and people of Papua New Guinea, and to the families of the victims

It also wished for a speedy recovery for all those who were injured.

ALSO READ:

Over 670 people dead in Papua New Guinea landslide