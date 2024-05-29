Essential Hair Care Tips For Beautiful And Healthy Locks

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 21 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM

Your hair is your crowning glory, and maintaining its health

and beauty should be a priority in your self-care routine. Whether you have long, luscious locks or a stylish short cut, basic hair care is essential for everyone.

Here are some basic hair care tips.

1. Proper washing

Use a gentle, sulfate-free shampoo that suits your hair type (dry, oily, curly, etc.). Avoid using hot water, as it can dry out your hair and strip your hair of natural oils. Instead, opt for lukewarm water, and massage your scalp with your fingertips to stimulate blood flow and remove excess oil and dirt. Rinse thoroughly and make sure no shampoo residue remains.

2. Appropriate conditioning

Conditioner helps to replenish moisture, making your hair more manageable and preventing breakage. Apply conditioner mainly to the ends of your hair, where it tends to be driest. For an extra boost of hydration, use a deep conditioning treatment once a week.

3. Mindful brushing

Gently detangle your hair using either a wide-toothed comb or a soft-bristled brush. Start from the tips and work your way up to the roots to avoid unnecessary pulling and breakage. Brushing also helps distribute natural oils from your scalp to your ends, promoting shine and health.

4. Protect from heat

Excessive heat from hair dryers, straighteners, and curling irons can damage your hair's structure. Whenever possible, allow your hair to air dry naturally. If you must use heat styling tools, apply a heat protectant product first to minimize damage.

5. Trim regularly

Even if you're growing out your hair, regular trims are essential to get rid of split ends and maintain a neat appearance. Schedule a trim every 6-8 weeks, or when you notice fraying ends.

6. Be gentle when wet

Wet hair is more vulnerable to damage, so handle it with care. Avoid vigorous rubbing with a towel; instead, gently blot excess moisture. Using a microfibre towel or an old T-shirt can be less abrasive on your hair.

7. Choose suitable hair accessories

Avoid using tight hair ties or accessories that can pull and break your hair. Opt for soft, fabric-covered hair ties or clips that won't cause damage or leave dents.

8. Maintain a balanced diet

Your hair's health is influenced by your diet. Nourish your hair from the inside out by eating a healthy diet that includes plenty of vitamins, minerals, and proteins. Foods like eggs, fish, nuts, and leafy greens can contribute to stronger, shinier hair.

9. Protect from sun and pollution

UV rays and environmental pollutants can harm your hair. Use hair products with UV protection and consider covering your hair with a hat or scarf when exposed to the sun. Wash your hair thoroughly after swimming in chlorinated or saltwater pools.

10. Avoid over-processing

Frequent colouring, perming, or chemical treatments can weaken your hair. If possible, limit these treatments or use less damaging alternatives like ammonia-free hair dyes.

If you have any specific concerns about your hair, talk to a dermatologist or stylist. They can help you develop a hair care routine that is right for you.

