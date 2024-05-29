Sharjah: Rafid Gets New Number For Reporting Minor Traffic Accidents

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 12:49 PM

Rafid Automotive Solutions Company announced the change of its number to 80092 for receiving reports of minor traffic accidents, in cooperation with the General Command of Sharjah Police.

This update aims to enhance the response time for reporting minor accidents, provide assistance through phone calls, and expedite the procedures for obtaining other related services.

Rafid works on responding to minor accidents by conducting inspections and examining the accident scene, determining the type of report required by law.

Additionally, Rafid provides various services such as emergency fuel delivery, tire and battery replacement.

The new number was launched in the presence of Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, and Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Chief Officer of Rafid along with a number of officers and officials from both parties, as part of the joint efforts to improve services provided to the public.

During the launch, Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi emphasised that the new number is part of the ongoing efforts of Sharjah Police and Rafid Automotive Solutions to enhance readiness to provide outstanding services to customers as quickly as possible. This initiative aims to improve traffic safety on the emirate's roads and the quality of performance in achieving customer happiness.

Ahmed Juma Al Musharrekh, Chief Officer of Rafid Automotive Solutions, said: "We are constantly working on enhancing our readiness, upgrading our equipment, and receiving all feedback and calls from the public around the clock."

The Rafid Contact and Control Center operates seven days a week, 24 hours a day. You can reach them by calling the following number: 80092 or by using the Rafid app, available on all smartphone application platforms.

