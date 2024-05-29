Champions League Finals: Predict The Winner With Truewin

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 29 May 2024, 10:09 AM

Last updated: Wed 29 May 2024, 10:51 AM

The 2024 UEFA

Champions League

finals are right around the corner, set to take place on June 1st, 2024. Legendary Borussia Dortmund, hailing from Germany and most known for its aggressive brand of offense; and 14-time Champions League

kings, Real Madrid, prepare to go head to head for the most prestigious European league of them all.

Whether you're a Dortmund supporter through and through or a Madridista since birth, unparalleled game day excitement awaits.

Need help gauging the final Champions League result? Read on.

Borussia Dortmund, one of the Bundesliga's most formidable teams, marches onto Wembley after steamrolling Paris Saint-Germain and knocking them out of the league with a 2-0 aggregate win. Despite Marco Reus' confirmed departure at the end of the season, Dortmund has a chance to plant a new legacy at Wembley with a strong backline and attack team.

Real Madrid is the UEFA Champions League Goliath, with 14 wins under its belt. Towering over other European clubs , Real Madrid finds itself at an advantage having both seasoned players and young blood, such as Jude Bellingham, in the mix. Real Madrid runs an interesting parallel with their German opponent, as its own midfielder, Toni Kroos, marks his 464th and final appearance with Spain's most successful football club.

This year's Champions League final promises to be an electrifying spectacle of skill, strategy, and sheer determination.