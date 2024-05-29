Crescent Regional Hospital Becomes First US Hospital To Use Hologram Technology To Connect Doctors And Patients Remotely

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Crescent Regional Hospital in Lancaster, TX, is the first US hospital to use hologram Technology

to connect doctors and patients remotely using Holobox from Holoconnects, a leading Technology

provider of 3D holographic solutions based in the Netherlands.

Holoconnects 3D hologram Technology

enables doctors to teleport and speak in real-time to their patients as a life-size hologram, expanding access to care

- Raji Kumar, CEO and Managing Partner, Crescent Regional HospitalLANCASTER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Crescent Regional Hospital , an acute care hospital about a half hour south of Dallas, and Holoconnects , a leading technology provider of 3D holographic solutions including Holobox and Holobox Mini hologram displays, today announced a partnership that makes Crescent Regional Hospital the first in the U.S. to utilize life-size, highly advanced holographic technology for patient care. The integration of Holoconnects' Holobox technology will enable doctors to teleport as a life-size 3D hologram and connect with patients in real-time, transforming communication between doctor and patient and creating an immersive, engaging, interactive experience.Crescent Regional Hospital has installed its first full-size 86” Holoconnects' Holobox hologram display and video studio. The hospital plans to install 24” Holobox Mini displays at several locations throughout the hospital and associated clinics. Crescent Regional is on a mission to become the“hospital of the future” - a facility where technology and human ingenuity combine to break down historical barriers to superior healthcare access, including underserved communities. Crescent Regional Hospital patients can now schedule a non-touch visit with their doctor or any range of medical specialists from the Dallas area or anywhere in the world.“Teleporting our doctors in real-time to connect and speak with our patients from any location as a life-size hologram gives our patients access to the healthcare they deserve. It also saves our doctors one of their most precious resources - time - enabling them to see as many patients as possible,” said Raji Kumar, CEO and Managing Partner of Crescent Regional Hospital.“Integrating Holoconnects' Holoboxes within our hospitals will shorten patient wait times, increase access to specialist care, and improve patient care across multiple disciplines.”Crescent Medical Center Lancaster (now known as Crescent Regional Hospital) was in danger of a permanent closure just six years ago. The Lancaster, DeSoto, South Dallas, and surrounding Texas communities served by Crescent Medical Center Lancaster languished in a healthcare void, with a community of predominantly African-American and Latino residents accustomed to receiving second or third-tier healthcare. Purchased in 2018 by Kumar and rebranded as Crescent Regional Hospital, Kumar has prioritized community-centric hiring practices, strategic talent acquisition initiatives, and emerging technology adoption. Crescent Regional Hospital has since set a new standard in cardiovascular healthcare in the region. It now performs 300 orthopedic and spine surgeries and nearly 1,700 other surgeries annually and opened a state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization lab in 2023.Immediate use cases of Holoconnects' life-size hologram technology for Crescent Regional Hospital include:●Virtual Consultations Pre- and Post-Surgery: Patients can have personal interactions and consultations with Crescent's healthcare providers via teleportation to a remote location for any of Crescent's specialties, including cardiology, emergency care, gastroenterology, neurology, orthopedic care, pulmonology, general surgery, spine health, wound care and more.●Telemedicine Rounds: Doctors can conduct“virtual” rounds with patients and hospitalists to discuss treatment plans and progress and economize on the time it takes to travel by car to patient locations.●Physician/Specialist Consultations Pre- and Post-Surgery: Patients can access Crescent Regional Hospital specialists and their expertise remotely, opening up more availability for the physician and eliminating possible weeks or months of wait time for the patient to see them. Due to added schedule flexibility, doctors save up to 20 hours a week, which allows them to see more patients and address urgent cases.●Collaborative Care Planning: Multidisciplinary teams can collaborate on patient care plans and treatment strategies, promoting seamless communication and coordination.●Patient Education: Holograms can help educate patients about their medical conditions, treatment options, pre-surgery instruction, and post-discharge care instruction. Patients are comfortable interacting with holograms as it feels like seeing a doctor in person.Holoconnects trained Crescent Regional Hospital clinicians, staff, and the hospital's technical operations team on the technology. Crescent Regional Hospital plans to expand its use of real-time hologram technology to assist with other hospital needs, such as remote diagnostics, remote surgery assistance, language interpretation, medical training and education, and medical device demonstrations.“Holograms have the potential to improve every facet of health care, from streamlining scheduling to expanding access to clinical expertise to helping physicians save time,” said Holoconnects' North America Managing Director Steve Sterling.“We are delighted to partner with Crescent Regional Hospital and help them provide better care and service to their patients, particularly patients historically marginalized by the health care system.”About Crescent Regional HospitalLocated in Lancaster, Texas, Crescent Regional Hospital is an 86-bed, acute-care, surgical hospital dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare services to the communities of Lancaster, DeSoto, South Dallas, and surrounding areas. With a focus on patient-centered care and a strong commitment to excellence, Crescent Regional Hospital offers comprehensive medical services, including surgical care, emergency medicine, intensive care, inpatient care, and diagnostic imaging. Our primary service lines are spine, orthopedics, and cardiology, and we offer general surgery, gastroenterology, interventional radiology, interventional pain management, and outpatient physical therapy, among others. As a true community partner, we actively promote health and wellness through community outreach, empowering individuals to make informed decisions regarding their health. For more information, visit .About HoloconnectsHoloconnects is a leading technology company specializing in 3D holographic solutions. With a team of industry experts and a commitment to innovation, Holoconnects delivers cutting-edge solutions that transform various industries. Holoconnects' holographic technology creates immersive experiences and has broad applications in industries including healthcare, travel, communications, events, education, advertising, and more, enabling businesses to engage customers, enhance branding and optimize operations.Founded in 2020, Holoconnects is a privately held company based in The Netherlands. Follow Holoconnects on LinkedIn or learn more at .###

