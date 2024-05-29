Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Helicopter-Based Transportation Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the helicopter-based transportation market size is predicted to reach $1.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2%.

The growth in the helicopter-based transportation market is due to an increase in the adoption of helicopters in multiple applications. North America region is expected to hold the largest helicopter-based transportation market share . Major players in the helicopter-based transportation market include Bristow Group Inc., CHC Group LLC, Global Helicopter Service GmbH, Heli-Central Pty Ltd., Leonardo S.p.A., PHI Inc., Air Center Helicopters Inc.

Helicopter-Based Transportation Market Segments

.By Type: Passengers Transportation, Cargo Transportation

.By Order Type: Light And Small, Medium, Heavy-Lift

.By Application: Surveillance Search And Rescue, Passenger Transportation, Cargo Transportation

.By End User: Mining, Oil And Gas, Hydropower Construction, Agriculture Industry, Energy Industry, Other End-Users

.By Geography: The global helicopter-based transportation market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Helicopter-based transportation is defined as the transportation of passengers, freight, or mail using a helicopter. Helicopter-based transportation is a fast and efficient method for individuals and goods to move from one point to another.

