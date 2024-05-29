Green Manure Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Business Research Company's“Green Manure Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the green manure market size is predicted to reach $3.07 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%.

The growth in the green manure market is due to the increase in demand for organic food products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest green manure market share . Major players in the green manure market include Bio Greens, BioStar Organics LLC, Agrocart, California Organic Fertilizers Inc., Fertikal N.V., Krishak Bharati Cooperative Limited,.

Green Manure Market Segments

.By Type: Leguminous, Non Leguminous

.By Source: Dhaincha, Sesbania, Sunhemp, Other Sources

.By Application: Grains And Cereals, Pulses And Oilseeds, Fruits And Vegetables, Other Applications

.By Geography: The global green manure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Green manures are crops planted expressly to improve and preserve soil fertility and structure. They are raised and then returned to the soil. It includes cluster beans, cowpeas, khesari, and other crops.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Green Manure Market Characteristics

3. Green Manure Market Trends And Strategies

4. Green Manure Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Green Manure Market Size And Growth

......

27. Green Manure Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Green Manure Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

