Cannanda Launches SESH Intention & Manifestation Spray: A Revolution In Fragrance And Well-Being

Sesh Intention, available as a room spray or a pure aromatherapy concentrate, is a new innovation from Cannanda and meant to be used as a tool to help manifest optimal health

outcomes.

Sesh Intention is a smoke-free and soot-free alternative to scented candles, incense, and smudge sticks so that it won't contribute to indoor air pollution.

Sesh Intention was created as a tool for use during meditation, yoga, massage treatments, energetic clearing, and many other health rituals.

Leveraging research into mind-body medicine to change the narrative around the“placebo effect”

- Dr. Lee KnowTORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Cannanda, the pioneering company known for its outside-the-box innovations in the wellness industry-including its renowned CB2 oils -proudly announces the launch of SESH® Intention Room Spray, a groundbreaking fragrance designed to work with the power of positive intention to help manifest optimal health outcomes.SESH Intention is the latest new product from Cannanda, and this revolutionary room spray is crafted with natural ingredients and free from synthetic fragrances, making it the perfect addition to your daily routine. You won't find toxic fragrance ingredients in SESH like synthetic fragrances, phthalates, styrene, musk ketone, benzyl acetate, methylene chloride, BHA, or BHT-ingredients most fragrances hide under the umbrella“fragrance” and the reason why the fragrance industry is taking heat from concerned consumers."At Cannanda, we believe in the power of positive intention to transform lives," said Managing Director and Co-founder, Dr. Lee Know. "SESH Intention Room Spray is more than just a fragrance – it's a tool for manifesting your optimal physical and mental health."Research into mind-body medicine has revealed the profound impact of positive intention on the healing process, a phenomenon often referred to as the "placebo effect." This is where the expectation and belief in a health outcome will likely bring about that outcome. It's the pinnacle of medical therapies as it's essentially healing with the power of the mind. In fact, this phenomenon is so powerful and influential that the“gold standard” design for modern clinical trials will attempt to control for this (hence, the term“double-blind, placebo-controlled” clinical trial). Cannanda SESH leverages the insights from this body of research, along with the role of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), to create a product that is unlike anything else on the natural health market.Key features of Cannanda SESH Intention Spray include:Harnessing Scientific Insights: SESH is formulated based on cutting-edge research into the mind-body connection and the ECS, ensuring maximum efficacy.Balancing the ECS: By incorporating Cannanda CB2 oil, specific essential oils, and terpenes, SESH helps to balance the endocannabinoid system, where its proper function has a key influence on how effective the placebo effect will be.Natural Ingredients, No Synthetics: SESH is made with natural ingredients and does not contain any synthetic fragrances, ensuring a pure and invigorating aromatherapy experience."Cannanda SESH is a catalyst for positive change," said Dr. Know. "We invite everyone to experience the powerful aroma of SESH Intention Room Spray and unlock the full potential of their mind."SESH Intention Room Spray is now available for purchase on the Cannanda website and select retailers nationwide, and also offered as a pure, undiluted aromatherapy concentrate. Join Cannanda in embracing positive intentions and revolutionizing the way we approach well-being.For more information, visit .About Cannanda:Cannanda is a leading innovator in the wellness industry, dedicated to creating products that harness the power of nature and scientific innovation to promote holistic well-being. With a focus on the endocannabinoid system and mind-body medicine, Cannanda offers a range of cutting-edge solutions designed to optimize physical and mental health.

