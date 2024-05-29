IW Capital Announces £2.5 Million Follow-On Investment In Rockwater Sandbanks & Branksome

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) LONDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- IW Capital , a preeminent investment

house specialising in providing growth capital for life-changing companies, has announced a follow-on investment

into its portfolio company, Rockwater Sandbanks & Branksome Ltd., a leading lifestyle brand known for its beachfront venue housing

a restaurant and bar, and offering guests a wide selection of lifestyle activities, from yoga classes to wellbeing workshops.



Rockwater Sandbanks & Branksome Ltd. is the latest development of the Rockwater brand, which was originally created and launched by Hove-based entrepreneur, Luke Davis. Rockwater, was founded in 2019 through the complete redevelopment of a beach front bar and restaurant in Hove, West Sussex.



The Rockwater sites have been funded by IW Capital investors and are now award-winning destinations of choice, expanding far beyond high quality hospitality to incorporate lifestyle classes, music and comedy events. Since its inception, Rockwater has hosted several high-profile musicians, artists and athletes at its premises, and has held additional events with notable speakers and authors.



Following the successful opening of the Branksome site in September 2023, IW Capital investors have completed a further investment of £2.5 million to fund the start of the next development at Sandbanks as the Rockwater brand expands across multiple sites.



Once operational, the Rockwater site at Sandbanks will be the third beachfront venue from the growing brand.



Commenting on the investment, Christopher Soames, Investment Director at IW Capital:“We're thrilled to be backing Rockwater Sandbanks & Branksome in this follow-on round. As investors, we're supportive of the expansion of the business as it focuses on realising its vision for growth. The Rockwater brand has done a great job of serving the local communities in which it operates by not only providing premier facilities in beach front locations, but by offering a whole host of enriching cultural and lifestyle experiences. The business is now well positioned to push forward in its growth plans.”



Luke Davis, Founder of Rockwater:“This is a fantastic time for the business and a testament to the understanding and faith that investors have in Rockwater. Rockwater has become the go-to place for people seeking to elevate their lifestyles and take advantage of the beautiful beach front locations that our premier venues are located in. The investment from IW Capital comes at a significant moment, as we develop our Sandbanks location and look to opening our third Rockwater site.”





About IW Capital



IW Capital is one of the UK's best-connected private equity and venture capital houses, focusing on providing growth capital to UK small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). It invests on behalf of a well-established, network of high-net-worths, ultra-high-net-worths, family offices, institutions and wealth managers who share IW's passion for supporting entrepreneurs with inquisitive, growth-oriented mindsets and a commitment to doing well by doing good.



IW Capital invests in entrepreneurs with businesses that are selected through its rigorous investment process. The entrepreneurs who lead those companies are focused on making the lives of people better. Current IW Capital investments include a business which provides services and products to reduce carbon, energy, and water consumption; a business which uses innovative technology to improve the efficiency of plastic recycling and another which treats wastewater to eliminate harmful pollutants. In addition, the portfolio has strong investments in several healthcare businesses, providing services and innovative consumer products. IW Capital is a long-term partner to all its investee companies and is focused on ensuring it gets the right exit, not just any exit for its investors. This means having the flexibility, structuring capability, and patience to maximise gains for both.



IW Capital – Investing Well by Investing With Purpose.



