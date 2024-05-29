MAR Mining Has More Than 3.58 Million Users And Aims To Build The World's Largest Cloud Mining Money-Making Platform.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Exploring cloud mining
starts with MAR mining
Join our contract program and earn profits
LONDON, 英国, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAR mining
, a leading decentralized governance infrastructure, announced the completion of another round of strategic financing of $100 million, with participation from Nomad Capital, No Limit Holdings, Sky9 Capital, UOB-Signum Blockchain Fund, Interop Ventures and 9 other well-known institutional investors.
This financing will accelerate the adoption and strategic expansion of MAR mining's decentralized governance and public goods financing technology stack.
MAR mining is a leading cloud mining infrastructure focused on decentralized governance and public goods technology. Its core products include the flagship public goods staking infrastructure that enables blockchain incentive-driven ecosystem financing; MAR mining, an application chain for escrow contract protocols; and privacy protection and contract mechanisms that democratize public goods financing.
How to start cloud mining
Step 1: Choose a cloud mining provider
MAR Mining is a powerful cryptocurrency mining platform that allows you to passively earn Bitcoin, no strings attached, regardless of technical knowledge or financial resources. Once $100 worth of Bitcoins are mined, they can be transferred to a personal account and traded. Any profits can be withdrawn to a personal wallet.
Step 2. Register an account
MAR Mining offers a simple registration process: just enter the email address provided. Sign up now and get $12 for free to start mining Bitcoin.
Step 3. Purchase a mining contract
MAR Mining offers a variety of efficient mining contract options: contract prices range from $100 to $10,000, each package has its own ROI and a certain contract validity period.
Step 4: Earn passive income
Get passive income the day after purchasing the contract. Passive income is the goal of every investor and trader, and MAR Mining is the best option to achieve this goal.
Platform advantages:
Get $12 for free immediately after registration.
Get $0.60 for logging in every day.
The profit level is high, making $1,000 a day is not a problem.
No additional service fees;
Cloudflare® security protection;
24/7 technical support.
For more information about MAR Mining, please visit the official website: xml/index#/
STROUD, Lloyd Remington
MAR mining
