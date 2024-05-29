Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the veterinary orthopedic implants market size is predicted to reach $0.35 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%.

The growth in the veterinary orthopedic implants market is due to the increase in the incidence of obesity and arthritis increases. North America region is expected to hold the largest veterinary orthopedic implants market share. Major players in the veterinary orthopedic implants market include KYON Pharma Inc., Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Inc., BioMedtrix LLC, IMEX Veterinary Inc., Orthomed Ltd., Securos Surgical.

Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Segments

.By Product Type: Advanced Locking Plate System, Tibial Plateau Leveling Osteotomy Implants, Tibial Tuberosity Advancement Implants, Total Elbow Replacement, Total Hip Replacement, Total Knee Replacement, Trauma Fixations

.By Animal: Dog, Cat, Other Animals

.By End-User: Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Surgical Centers

.By Geography: The global veterinary orthopedic implants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Veterinary orthopedic implant is a surgical tool used to repair a broken bone structure and regain its function. Veterinary orthopedic implants are typically made of metals such as pure commercial titanium (Ti) or titanium alloys, stainless steel, and cobalt-chromium (Co-Cr) alloys and are used by veterinary surgeons for bone fixation surgeries and treating bone fractures in animals. The orthopedic implants are also used as a support structure for healing fractures and reconstructive surgeries. Orthopedic implants include screws, plates, pins, and wires, which are used in surgeries performed on animals.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Characteristics

3. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Trends And Strategies

4. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Size And Growth

......

27. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Veterinary Orthopedic Implants Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

