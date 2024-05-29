Research Insights On U.S. Interior Doors Market To Reach $20,874.1 Million By 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

U.S. Interior Doors market

Size, Trend, Product Type, Application, Region, Growth Opportunity, Forecast, 2033

The U.S. interior doors market

size was valued at $14,544.8 million in 2023 and is projected to reach $20,874.1 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2033.

The advancements in door design and manufacturing technologies have significantly increased the variety of interior doors available in the market. In addition, development of computer-based technology has enabled the homeowners to choose perfect interior doors from the comfort of their homes. Also, advancements in fiber glass technology have made the doors lighter as well as more durable.

Driving Demands:

Commonly observed types of interior doors are panel door, bypass door, bifold door, pocket door, and others. Among these, the panel door segment accounted for the highest market share in 2023, owing to its space saving ability. Further, the swinging type doors under the mechanism segment noticed a higher demand, due to easy maintenance. Furthermore, under the material type, the wooden interior doors registered a higher number of sales as compared to doors made of other materials.

In addition, the market is analyzed with respect to different applications in industrial verticals such as residential and non-residential. The market is mainly driven by a rise in construction activities due to rapid urbanization. However, the high installation cost of interior doors restraints the growth of the market.

The significant increase in construction activities in the residential sector has had a positive influence on the market and is anticipated to continue driving its expansion. The U.S. government is prioritizing home upgrades, renovations, and retrofitting for over 2 million homes and housing units.

For example, in March 2022, the U.S. President allocated $3.1 billion in funding for new energy-efficient residential buildings. Furthermore, there has been a notable uptick in non-residential construction activities in recent years across the U.S. These developments serve to bolster market growth.

Top Impacting Factors:

Interior door manufacturers prioritize the production of energy-efficient doors, aimed at cost savings. For instance, using clear, low-emissivity (low-E) glass with a double pane can reduce energy usage by up to 24% in cold climates and up to 18% in summers.

However, replacing just one or two doors may not suffice, as older conventional doors can impact the efficiency of new ones. Additionally, the high replacement cost is expected to deter price-sensitive consumers, thereby hindering the adoption of energy-efficient interior doors in developing economies.

The demand for plastic interior doors is rising due to their energy efficiency, low maintenance, and affordability. Aluminum doors are also in high demand. Growth is fueled by the need for energy-efficient and automated interior doors.

For example, JELD-WEN, Inc. launched Auraline true composite windows and patio doors in July 2022, offering contemporary designs and slimmer sight lines for more natural light and reduced energy consumption. Increase in awareness about smart interior doors and ventilation systems presents further expansion opportunities.

Competition Analysis

The major players profiled in the U.S. interior doors market are Bayer Built Inc., Feather River Doors, JELD-WEN, Inc., Lynden Door, Inc., Marvin, Masonite, Rogue Valley Door, Steves & Sons, TruStile Doors, and Woodgrain.

