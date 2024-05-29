(MENAFN- IANS) J&K: 3 fall into well, rescue launched in Budgam district By sheikh

Qayoom Srinagar, May 29 (IANS) Three men fell into a well on Wednesday in J&K's Budgam district where a rescue operation is now underway. Officials said that one person identified as Momin Dar accidentally fell into a well in Khansahib area of Budgam district today.“Two other men while trying to rescue Momin Dar also fell into the well. They have been identified as Amjad Ali and Gulmarg Hassan Wani, both resident of Gotipora village in Khansahib tehsil.“A rescue operation was immediately launched to save the 3 persons”, officials said. As the news spread in the adjoining villages, people rushed to the spot. The operation to rescue the 3 persons is still going on. - -IANS

