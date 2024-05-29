Qatar Strongly Condemns Israel's Continued Targeting Of Displaced People Tents In Rafah

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expressed its strong condemnation and denunciation of the Israeli Occupation

forces continuing to target the tents of displaced persons in Rafah in the Gaza Strip.

In a statement, the Ministry

of Foreign Affairs said that it considers these acts a blatant challenge to international laws and norms and an undermining of the process of negotiations.

It called on the international community to fulfill its legal and moral responsibilities by obliging Israel to implement the resolutions of international legitimacy, especially the decision of the International Court of Justice calling for stopping the military attacks on Rafah, preventing the commission of the crime of genocide in the city, providing full protection for civilians, and preventing the occupation forces from implementing their plans, which aims to force them to forcibly move from the city, which has become a final refuge for hundreds of thousands of displaced people inside the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the firm position of the State of Qatar on the justice of the Palestinian issue, the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people, and the establishment of its independent state on the 1967 borders, with Jerusalem as its capital.

