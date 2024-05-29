Amir, President Of Greece Discuss Developments In Gaza

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness

sheikh

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani held a meeting with Her Excellency Katerina Sakellaropoulou, President of the friendly Greek Republic, at the Presidential Palace in the capital, Athens, today.

At the beginning of the meeting, Her Excellency the Greek President welcomed His Highness

the Amir and the accompanying delegation, noting the great development witnessed in the relations of the two countries, and expressing her hope that this important visit of His Highness the Amir to Greece will push bilateral cooperation to the level to which the two friendly countries aspire.

For his part, His Highness the Amir expressed his sincere thanks to Her Excellency the Greek President for the warm reception and hospitality with which His Highness and the accompanying delegation received. His Highness the Amir affirmed his keenness to continue strengthening the distinguished friendly relations between the two countries, which have exceeded 50 years, and to expand the horizons of cooperation between them for the benefit of their friendly peoples.

During the meeting, the existing friendship and cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen and develop them at all levels were reviewed, especially in the areas of economy and investment, in addition to developments in the situation in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Sheikh Saud bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Head of the Amiri Diwan, His Excellency Jassim bin Saif Al Sulaiti, Minister of Transportation, His Excellency Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, Minister of State for Energy Affairs, His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Minister of Commerce and Industry, and His Excellency Sheikh Abdul Rahman bin Hamad Al Thani, Minister of Culture, His Excellency Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and a number of Their Excellencies members of the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Amir.

It was also attended from the Greek side by His Excellency Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Her Excellency Dr. Lina Mendoni, Minister of Culture, and a number of senior officials.

An official reception ceremony was held for His Highness the Amir, upon his arrival at the presidential palace.