???????Rwandan Ambassador Commends Jordan's Industrial Development Efforts

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - Rwandan Ambassador Urujeni Bakuramutsa commended Jordan's advanced expertise in industrial city development and the investment
opportunities they offer.
During a meeting with Chairman Loay Sehwail and CEO Omar Jwaid of the Jordan Industrial Estates Company (JIEC) at the Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate, she emphasized the importance of bolstering bilateral cooperation between Jordan and Rwanda in industrial city development, building upon the outcomes of His Majesty King Abdullah II's recent visit to Rwanda and subsequent recommendations from the Jordanian-Rwanda Cooperation Forum.
Sehwail highlighted JIEC's ongoing expansion efforts, with nine industrial cities established across Jordan, meeting high standards to meet investment demands. He also discussed cooperation agreements signed with countries like Algeria, Palestine, and Kurdistan to share the JIEC's expertise in industrial city management and promotion.
Aligning with Jordan's economic modernization map, Sehwail outlined future plans to expand cooperation globally and attract industrial investments to Jordan, leveraging its international trade agreements.
Jwaid elaborated on the incentives and exemptions provided by JIEC to support industrial investments, welcoming Bakuramutsa's invitation for Jordanian officials to visit Rwanda and explore further cooperation opportunities.
During the visit, the ambassador toured Al Muwaqqar Industrial Estate, which hosts 96 operating companies with a total investment of JD631 million, creating around 4,800 job opportunities.
