Amman Stock Exchange Closes With 0.23% Increase

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - The Amman stock exchange
concluded its trading session on Wednesday with a 0.23 percent increase, reaching 2,409 points.
The volume of traded shares reached approximately 3.4 million, with a total value of about JD3.1 million, resulting from 2,214 transactions.
Among the publicly traded companies, 34 saw an increase in their share prices, 28 experienced a decline, and the prices of 30 companies remained unchanged.
