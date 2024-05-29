Two Killed, Three Wounded In Enemy Strike On Krasnopillia Community In Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Russian missile attack on the Krasnopillia community in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy region has killed two people and left three others wounded.

The regional military administration announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, on May 29, a missile attack was carried out on the Krasnopillia community from Russian territory. As a result of the enemy attack, two people were killed and three others were wounded," the post reads.

A cultural center and administrative buildings were damaged.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The consequences of the attack are being clarified, the military administration said.