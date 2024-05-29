U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Adeyemo Arrives In Kyiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo has arrived on a visit to Ukraine.

The U.S. Embassy in Ukraine announced this on facebook

, Ukrinform reports.

"We are pleased to welcome Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo to Kyiv as he meets with senior officials to discuss U.S. support for Ukraine, our next steps to tighten sanctions, and efforts to harness the value of Russian frozen assets," the post said.

Adeyemo is expected to meet with Ukrainian Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko, presidential aides, lawmakers, academics and civil society groups. He will also hold talks with government officials about upcoming plans to tighten sanctions on Russia.

Photo: U.S. Embassy in Ukraine/Facebook