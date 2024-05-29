Body Of Teenager Found At Scene Of Russian Strike On Selydove

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescue workers have found the body of a teenager during a search operation at the scene of a Russian strike on Selydove, Donetsk region.
Vadym Filashkin, head of the region's military administration, announced this on facebook
, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, during a search operation, rescuers retrieved the body of a 13-year-old boy from under the rubble. All fragments of the bodies were handed over to the police for further examination," Filashkin said.
According to him, a 53-year-old man died on the spot and a 70-year-old woman was injured.
The strike damaged ten houses and a shop in the city.
Earlier reports said that the Russians dropped two glide bombs on the city late on May 28, hitting a private house.
Photo: Selydove City Military Administration/Telegram
