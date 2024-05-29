Global Enteral Nutrition Market Was Is Projected To Surpass The Market Valuation Of US$ 17.20 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Rising Demand for Specialized Nutrition Solutions Drives Enteral Nutrition market
Growth
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global enteral nutrition market
, valued at US$ 8.64 billion in 2023, is poised for substantial growth. According to recent market
analysis, the sector is projected to exceed a market
valuation of US$ 17.20 billion by 2032, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.95% from 2024 to 2032. This impressive growth trajectory highlights the increasing demand for specialized nutrition solutions across various healthcare settings.
Enteral nutrition, a crucial component in the management of patients unable to meet their nutritional needs through oral intake, continues to gain traction due to rising incidences of chronic diseases, an aging population, and advancements in healthcare technologies. The market expansion is further driven by the increasing adoption of enteral nutrition in home care settings, providing patients with convenient and effective nutritional support.
Leading players in the enteral nutrition market are focusing on product innovation and strategic partnerships to enhance their market presence and cater to the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers. Key trends influencing market growth include the development of disease-specific formulas, advancements in tube-feeding techniques, and the integration of digital health technologies to improve patient outcomes.
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, attributed to the rising healthcare expenditure, growing awareness about enteral nutrition, and the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases. North America and Europe, with their established healthcare infrastructures and high adoption rates of advanced medical nutrition solutions, will continue to dominate the market.
Industry experts anticipate that ongoing research and development efforts, coupled with supportive government initiatives, will further bolster the enteral nutrition market. The emphasis on personalized nutrition and patient-centric care is likely to drive innovation and expand the application scope of enteral nutrition products.
As the enteral nutrition market progresses, stakeholders including healthcare providers, manufacturers, and policymakers must collaborate to ensure accessibility, affordability, and quality of nutritional care for all patients. This concerted effort will be pivotal in addressing the nutritional challenges faced by vulnerable populations and improving overall health outcomes.
Top Players in the Global Enteral Nutrition Market
Global Health Products, Inc.
Mead Johnson Nutrition Company
Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.
NestlÃ Health Science
Danone SA
B. Braun Melsungen AG
Victus, In.
Abbott Laboratories
Hormel Foods Corporation
Fresenius Kabi AG
Other Prominent Players
Market Segmentation Overview:
By Type
Standard Protein Diet
High Protein Supplement
Protein for Diabetes Care Patient
Others
By Application
Hospital Sales
Retail
Online
By Region
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
South Korea
ASEAN
Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
UAE
Rest of MEA
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
