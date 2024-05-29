Boxing World Heavyweight Champion Oleksandr Usyk And Thundermark Announce Partnership To Make Sports Safer With AI

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) This collaboration between Oleksandr Usyk and Thundermark leverages cutting-edge AI to address the unique challenges and risks associated with contact sports

- Oleksandr UsykRIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oleksandr Usyk , the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion and co-founder of Ready to Fight, alongside Thundermark Capital , a leading venture capital firm specializing in enterprise AI and Robotics, proudly announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing the safety of contact sports through advanced AI technology.About the Partnership:This collaboration between Oleksandr Usyk and Thundermark Capital leverages cutting-edge AI to address the unique challenges and risks associated with contact sports, with a particular focus on boxing. By harnessing AI, the partnership seeks to develop innovative solutions to monitor, analyze, and enhance the safety of athletes, reducing the risk of injuries and improving overall health outcomes.Key Initiatives:1. Real-Time Health Monitoring:Implementation of AI-powered wearable sensors to monitor athletes' vital signs, detect impact force, and assess potential injuries in real time, allowing for immediate medical interventions.2. Injury Prevention and Predictive Analytics:Development of predictive models to analyze historical and real-time data, identifying patterns that precede injuries and providing actionable insights to prevent them.3. Enhanced Training Programs:Creation of AI-driven personalized training regimens tailored to each athlete's physical condition and risk factors, optimizing performance while ensuring safety.4. Referee Support Systems:Integration of AI tools to assist referees in real-time decision-making, ensuring fair play and minimizing the risk of injury through timely interventions.5. Post-Match Analysis and Recovery:Utilization of AI to conduct thorough post-match evaluations, assessing the extent of injuries, and recommending optimal recovery protocols.By leveraging AI, the boxing community can enhance the safety and well-being of athletes, reducing the risk of injuries and promoting a healthier sport environment.Oleksandr Usyk's Vision:"As an athlete, my priority is not only to excel in the ring but also to ensure the well-being of my fellow sportsmen and women. Through this partnership with Thundermark Capital, we aim to revolutionize the way we approach safety in contact sports, using AI to create a safer environment for all athletes," said Oleksandr Usyk.About Oleksandr Usyk:Oleksandr Usyk is the Undisputed Heavyweight Champion, holding titles across the WBC, WBA, IBF, WBO, and IBO, and is also the Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion. He co-founded Ready to Fight, a digital social platform designed to connect and support the boxing community, offering a comprehensive ecosystem for athletes, coaches, managers, and fans to collaborate seamlessly.About Thundermark Capital:Thundermark Capital, founded by Gleb Chuvpilo, is a premier American VC firm that invests in AI and Robotics startups. The firm also provides strategic advice to global corporations and governments on AI development. Gleb Chuvpilo's extensive background in AI, finance, and entrepreneurship drives Thundermark's mission to foster innovation and technological advancements across various industries.For more information about Thundermark, visit thundermark .

