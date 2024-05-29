Gauzy Ltd. Announces Launch Of Initial Public Offering

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Gauzy Ltd. (“Gauzy” or the“Company”), a global leader in vision and light control solutions, announced today the launch of its initial public offering
of 4,166,667 of its ordinary shares and the commencement of the roadshow for the initial public offering. The price range for the initial public offering is expected to be between $17.00 and $19.00 per share. The Company expects to grant to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 625,000 of ordinary shares from Gauzy at the public offering price. Gauzy has applied to list on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol“GAUZ”.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds it receives from the proposed offering for the purchase of equipment and materials for the expansion of our production lines, research and development, advertising and marketing, technology development, working capital, operating expenses and other general corporate purposes, which may include paying amounts due under certain agreements.
Barclays is acting as lead book-running manager for the proposed offering. TD Cowen and Stifel are acting as book-running managers for the proposed offering. B. Riley Securities is acting as passive bookrunner for the proposed offering. Beech Hill Securities is acting as co-manager for the proposed offering.
The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Upon availability, copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the proposed offering may be obtained from: Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, e-mail: ..., telephone: 888-603-5847.
A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to the proposed offering of the ordinary shares has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), but has not yet become effective. Accordingly, the ordinary shares may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. It also shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The proposed offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the proposed offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the proposed offering.
About Gauzy
Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company, focused on the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of vision and light control technologies that are developed to support safe, sustainable, comfortable, and agile user experiences across various industries. Headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel, the company has additional subsidiaries and entities based in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore, and Dubai. Gauzy serves leading brands in over 30 countries through direct fulfillment and a certified and trained distribution channel. For more news and information about Gauzy, please visit and our social media pages: Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements. In particular, statements using words such as“may,”“seek,”“will,”“consider,”“likely,”“assume,”“estimate,”“expect,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“believe,”“do not believe,”“aim,”“predict,”“plan,”“project,”“continue,”“potential,”“guidance,”“objective,”“outlook,”“trends,”“future,”“could,”“would,”“should,”“target,”“on track” or their negatives or variations, and similar terminology and words of similar import, generally involve future or forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to Gauzy's proposed initial public offering, including the size of such offering, the price range, the expected timing, the plan to list on the Nasdaq Global Market, and the expected use of proceeds from such initial public offering. Forward-looking statements reflect Gauzy's current views, plans, or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance. They are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, and other risks, uncertainties, and contingencies. Gauzy's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to uncertainties related to market conditions and the SEC's review process, and other factors relating to Gauzy's business described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the registration statement on Form F-1 filed with the SEC. The inclusion of forward-looking statements in this or any other communication should not be considered as a representation by Gauzy or any other person that current plans or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and Gauzy undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.
