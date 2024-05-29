Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global market reports from The Business Research Company have been updated with the most recent market sizing data for 2024 and projections extended to 2033

The Business Research Company's“Electric Commercial Vehicles Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC's market forecast, the electric commercial vehicles market size is predicted to reach $447.04 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.4%.

The growth in the electric commercial vehicles market is due to Increasing demand for eco-friendly vehicles. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest electric commercial vehicles market share . Major players in the electric commercial vehicles market include BYD Company Ltd., Zhengzhou Yutong Bus Co. Ltd., Daimler AG, Proterra, VDL Groep BV, Irizar, ZHONGTONGBUS Bus Holding Co.

Electric Commercial Vehicles Market Segments

1. By Propulsion Type: BEV, PHEV, FCEV.

2. By Vehicle Type: Electric Bus, Electric Truck, Electric Van, Others

3. By Battery Type: Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide (NMC), Others.

4. By Technology: Battery Electric Commercial Vehicles, Plug-In Hybrids, Hybrids, Fuel Cell Electric Commercial Vehicles.

5. By Geography: The global electric commercial vehicles market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Electric commercial vehicles are electrically powered, self-propelled electric vehicles used for transportation that help reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and pollution and work with the help of both electric motors working in tandem.

