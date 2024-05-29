Kuwait Moh Holds Workshop On Oral Health During WHO's Assembly

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, May 29 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Ministry

of health

has organized in cooperation with the ministries of health

in Ireland and Canada a workshop

themed "Executing the action papers of the World health

Organization for oral health

."

The activity was held during meetings of the WHO General Assembly's 77th session, launched on Sunday.

According to a statement released by the State of Kuwait Permanent Mission to the UN and International Organizations in Geneva, the participating states presented their experience in implementing the international plan for oral health (2023-2030) by the WHO General Assembly in 2021.

Dr. Aisha Al-Sumait, supervisor of the oral health department at the MoH, shed light in her address on the State of Kuwait's remarkable program of providing medical and protective care at schools, in line with the WHO recommendations.

Dr. Al-Sumait touched in her statement on the ministry's future plan for expanding the medical services to citizens from birth to the age of 16, as part of the approach to achieve full care and stem spread of the mouth diseases.

The activity was co-organized by Dr. Abdulrahman Al-Gashaan, the health attache of the State of Kuwait mission at the international health organizations in Geneva, a delegation from the MoH headed by Dr. Munther Al-Hawasi, the assistant undersecretary for public health affairs, and the head of the international organizations' division at the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health, Dr. Mohammad Alfraih.

It was attended by the State of Kuwait Ambassador and Permanent Representative at the UN and International Organizations in Geneva, Nasser Alhayen. (end)

amg









MENAFN29052024000071011013ID1108269971