Fire Engulfs Forest Area In J&K's Udhampur

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- A massive forest fire swept through large areas of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir causing extensive damage to forest resources, including wildlife, officials said on Wednesday.
Efforts of the forest department and local people to control the blaze have been unsuccessful so far and residents have sought the deployment of the Indian Air Force (IAF) choppers to douse the blaze.ADVERTISEMENT
The fire, which began in the Darsoo forest area between Udhampur and Jammu districts on Tuesday, has spread across five to six sq km.
“We urge the administration to deploy helicopters from the IAF to douse the fire. The current efforts by the forest department and locals have been insufficient and the fire is spreading to new areas,” local resident Harvinder Singh said.
“It has caused enormous losses and immediate aerial support is crucial,” he said. Read Also Heatwave- Fire Engulfs Forest Areas Of Kathua, Rajouri Fire Engulfs Forest Belt In J&K's Rajouri
The cause of the fire remains undetermined, though some locals suspect it may have been deliberately set by miscreants.
To bolster firefighting efforts, the State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) joined local teams but the fire continues to spread, exacerbated by winds, the officials said.
The forest areas in Kathua and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir were engulfed by fire on Tuesday, causing significant damage to forest wealth. The forest department officials and local residents took several hours to bring the fire under control.
According to the fire service department, there are currently 10 to 13 fire incidents occurring daily in the region, attributed to the rising temperatures.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN29052024000215011059ID1108269967
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.