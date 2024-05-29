Global Roasted Corn Market Is Forecasted To Reach US$ 5.47 Billion By 2034, Fact.MR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Focus on Flavor Innovations and Shift toward Healthier Snacking Driving Demand for Roasted Corn: Fact Analysis

ROCKVILLE PIKE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per a new study by Fact, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global roasted corn market is estimated at a value of US$ 3.32 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2034.Roasted corn, a popular delicacy, is prepared by grilling or roasting ears of corn and seasoning them with various spices, salt, and sometimes butter or other flavorings. Often found at street food vendors, it offers a convenient and accessible option for consumers on the go. The enjoyment of freshly roasted corn from a street vendor enhances its widespread appeal.The market is witnessing healthy growth, driven by rising demand for flavorful and convenient snacks. Roasted corn, with its smoky and savory profile, is becoming a popular choice among consumers seeking both traditional and innovative snacking experiences.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report:Ongoing trends in flavor innovation, including diverse seasoning blends and regional variations, cater to evolving consumer tastes and are driving healthy demand for roasted corn. Customization options are further enhancing consumer engagement and contributing to overall market growth.The market also reflects a shift towards healthier snacking, positioning roasted corn as a natural and minimally processed alternative. Roasted corn's nutritional benefits, coupled with the product's inherent simplicity, align with the growing demand for health-conscious snacks.The prevailing snacking culture, coupled with the demand for on-the-go convenience, serves as a primary driver boosting sales of roasted corn. Roasted corn's handheld nature makes it an ideal choice for consumers looking for quick and satisfying snacks. The cultural significance of roasted corn, especially in street food culture, is contributing to its widespread popularity. Its association with outdoor events, festivals, and street vendors is enhancing its appeal as a socially engaging and accessible snack.Key Takeaways from Market StudyGlobal demand for roasted corn is projected to reach a market value of US$ 5.47 billion by 2034-end. The market in the United States is estimated at US$ 530.2 million in 2024. The market in Japan is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% through 2034. Sales of conventional roasted corn are set to reach US$ 2.09 billion in 2024.“Premium and gourmet variants of roasted corn, often featuring high-quality ingredients and unique preparation methods, are in high demand, attracting consumers seeking elevated and indulgent snacking experiences,” says a Fact analyst.Looking for A customization report click here@Regional AnalysisIn the United States, roasted corn carries cultural significance, particularly at state fairs and outdoor festivals. Its ties to traditional American cuisine and the nostalgic charm of eating corn on the cob contribute to its strong demand. The rising street food trend in the country, along with a preference for convenient, handheld snacks, is further boosting the popularity of roasted corn. Street food vendors and food trucks are taking advantage of this trend, offering freshly roasted corn to on-the-go consumers.Competitive AnalysisSome of the leading producers of roasted corn include The Naked Nut, N. L. Food Industries, Del Monte Food, Inc., H.J. Heinz Company Brands LLC, and Laxcorn, each known for their unique flavor profiles and market presence. Leading companies invest in product innovation, sustainability, and strategic marketing to maintain a competitive edge.Key market players focusing on health-centric marketing strategies, emphasizing nutritional benefits, and communicating the natural attributes of roasted corn are set to tap into the growing market segment of health-conscious consumers. The market is also witnessing consolidation through mergers and acquisitions, with companies forming strategic partnerships to enhance distribution networks and capitalize on synergies.More Valuable Insights on OfferFact, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global roasted corn market, presenting historical demand data for 2018 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.The study divulges essential insights on the market based on form (whole, splits, flour, starch), nature (organic, conventional), and end use (beverages, bakery, snacks and convenience food, animal feed, others), across six major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and MEA).Explore More Studies Published by Fact Research:Sweet Corn Seed Industry Analysis in South Asia & Oceania : Revenue from sweet corn seed sales in South Asia & Oceania is expected to reach US$ 15 billion in 2024 and further increase to US$ 28.69 billion by 2034, growing at 6.7% CAGR over the next ten years (2024 to 2034).High Fiber Feed Industry : The global high fiber feed market value in 2019 was around US$ 276.3 million. About Fact:We are a trusted research partner of 80% of fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client's satisfaction.

