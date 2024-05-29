Why Japanese Automakers Favor Hybrids Over Full EV Shift

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Japanese automakers show resistance to a complete shift to electric vehicles (EVs), instead favoring hybrids.



This approach was emphasized during a joint appearance by the heads of Toyota, Mazda, and Subaru.



They committed to advancing fuel-based technology and introduced new hybrid engine prototypes.



Toyota CEO promotes hybrids for customers deterred by high EV costs and limited charging infrastructure. Contrastingly, China and the United States are intensifying their focus on EVs.



According to Influence Map, a think tank, only Tesla, Mercedes-Benz, and BM are on track to produce enough EVs by 2030 to aid global decarbonization significantly.







Japanese manufacturers are notably behind in preparing for a complete switch to EVs.



Hybrid vehicles have seen considerable success in Japan, accounting for over 40% of last year's car sales. This success contributes to Japanese automakers' reluctance to phase out hybrids for EVs.



Kenichiro Wada, of the Japan Electrification Research Institute, compares this resistance to a leading sumo wrestler's preference for maintaining existing advantages.



Despite incentives, Japan's EV charging network is inadequate, with about 29,000 public stations as of 2021, many of which are in disrepair.



This shortfall hampers EV adoption, although there are plans to expand to 150,000 stations by 2030.

Japan's Automotive Strategy and EV Transition

Japan's careful strategy also arises from concerns over raw material scarcity and the high costs of producing EVs.



The nation's focus remains on hybrids and hydrogen-powered vehicles, aiming to include them in its zero-emission goals by 2035.



This stance contrasts with the EU and some US states, which target all new cars to be zero-emission by then.



Despite Japan's slow adaptation to EVs, changes are emerging. Japanese companies are setting ambitious EV goals, driven by stricter foreign regulations.



For instance, Nissan's electric Sakura model led a third of Japan's EV sales in 2022 in the "kei" car category.



In conclusion, Japan's preference for hybrid vehicles over EVs combines strategic caution with responses to market pressures.



This method balances hybrid technology expertise with gradual EV integration, aiming for a smooth transition amidst global moves towards electrification.

