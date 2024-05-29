Dr. Dede Shepherd Achieves Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author-Dr. Dede Shepherd

HAGERSTOWN, MD, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® announces the outstanding success of Rise Up!, co-authored by Dr. Dede Shepherd, alongside renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols and other leading professionals worldwide. Rise Up! has achieved an extraordinary milestone by reaching Best-Seller status on May 23, 2024.

Rise Up! captivates readers with its collection of life-altering narratives and the courage to embrace new beginnings. Since its launch, the has rapidly climbed the best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the core of Rise Up!'s success you will find Dr. Dede's chapter, "Healing To Be Whole”. Dr. Dede Shepherd's story resonates deeply, inspiring readers to navigate life's challenges with resilience and hope.

Meet Dr. Dede Shepherd:

Dede Shepherd, N.D., Ph.D. is an International Speaker, Best-Selling Author, Certified Mental Health Coach, and Professional Investor. She is a graduate of the International Institute of Original Medicine, where she has completed her degree as a Doctor of Naturopathy in Original Medicine.

Dr. Dede speaks at conferences, churches, and retreats, offering workshops on emotional health, self-forgiveness, and resilience. Her focus and passion stems from helping clients break-free from the bondage of depression, shame, and low self-worth, to create a life of intentional, purpose-filled living.

Dr. Dede adds value to her audience by inspiring attendee involvement and providing impactful techniques that applies to their emotional and spiritual development. She also speaks to audiences on the topics of financial slavery, passive income, and asset protection. This doctor doesn't only teach strategies but focuses on community impact and personal transformation.

She is excited and committed to helping women hurt less and profit more, so they too can spend more time impacting the world, fulfilling their purpose, and connecting with those they love!

Additionally, Dr. Dede enjoys serving at her local church through musical sign language ministry and supporting the youth programs with her husband Rob and their two children, Ricky and Jaden ... and let's not forget about their two little kittens, Muffin and Chun-Chunk.

