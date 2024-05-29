Successbooks® Announces Publishing Deal With Julia Bardmesser For Influence And Impact Co-Authored With Chris Voss

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Julia Bardmesser

NEW YORK, NY, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce a new publishing deal with Julia Bardmesser, the Founder and CEO of Data4Real, for the upcoming book Influence and Impact. Julia joins negotiation expert Chris Voss and an esteemed group of professionals in contributing to this insightful and transformative work.



Julia Bardmesser is a globally recognized executive in AI, data analytics, and risk management. As the Founder and CEO of Data4Real, she leads a strategic advisory firm that provides trusted, unbiased, and reality-based advice to executive leaders aiming to unlock the maximum value from their data, digital, and AI assets. With over 20 years of experience, Julia is celebrated for her expertise in aligning technology transformation with business value, driving strategic growth, and enhancing operational efficiency.



In her previous role as Senior Vice President, Head of Data, Architecture, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Technology at Voya Financial, Julia spearheaded the company's data, cloud, and analytics transformation. Her strategic initiatives facilitated innovation, agility, and rapid market responsiveness by harnessing enterprise data and technology capabilities. Her work has enabled business growth and innovation at major financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Freddie Mac, and more.



Julia's impact extends beyond her corporate achievements. She is Adjunct Professor at NYU School of Business, and active participant in the technology startup ecosystem, serving on the advisory boards of several startups, including The Medici Project, Polymer, and Fluree. Her contributions have been recognized globally, earning her accolades such as the 2022 WLDA Changemaker in AI award and inclusion in CDO Magazine's List of Global Data Power Women for three consecutive years.



Her visionary leadership has been further acknowledged with distinctions like the Top 150 Business Transformation Leaders by Constellation Research (2019) and Best Data Management Practitioner by A-Team Data Management Insight (2017). Julia is also a founding member of Women Leaders in Data and Artificial Intelligence (WLDA), where she actively promotes diversity and innovation.



A sought-after speaker and mentor, Julia shares her expertise widely, contributing to publications such as CDO Magazine. She holds a Master of Arts in Economics from New York University and remains committed to advancing the fields of data and analytics.

Connect with Julia:

●LinkedIn: Julia Bardmesser on LinkedIn

●Website: Data4Real



SuccessBooks® eagerly anticipates the release of Influence and Impact, inviting readers worldwide to benefit from the collective wisdom and diverse insights of Julia Bardmesser, Chris Voss, and other leading professionals.

