Dr. Teri Rouse Reaches Amazon Best-Seller Status With“Rise Up!,” Co-Authored With Lisa Nichols

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Best Selling Author-Dr. Teri Rouse

DRESHER, PA, USA, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SuccessBooks® is thrilled to announce that Rise Up!, co-authored by Dr. Teri Rouse, renowned motivational speaker Lisa Nichols, and other leading professionals worldwide, has achieved an extraordinary milestone by reaching Amazon Best-Seller status. Launched on May 23, 2024, Rise Up! has quickly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories about overcoming extraordinary hardships and starting anew.

Rise Up! has swiftly captivated readers with its powerful collection of life-changing stories, illustrating triumph over extraordinary hardships and the courage to start anew. Since its launch, the book has climbed the Amazon best-sellers charts, securing notable rankings, including impressive placements in the Entrepreneurship and Motivational Leadership categories. Additionally, it has made its mark on the Motivation & Self Improvement and Personal Finance bestseller lists and ranked on nine New Release lists!

At the heart of this achievement lies Dr. Teri Rouse captivating chapter, "Braver Than I Believed”, which played an essential role in the book's remarkable success.

Meet Dr. Teri Rouse:

Dr. Teri Rouse is a multifaceted professional renowned for her expertise in early behavior intervention, reading and autism specialization, educational coaching and consulting. As a seven-time best-selling author and recipient of the Quilly Award, Dr. Teri is a distinguished member of the National Academy of Best-Selling Authors. She is also an internationally renowned speaker and a dedicated mother and wife.

Recognized for her profound knowledge in education and positive behavior support, Dr. Teri is a member of the Division of International Special Education Services and the Council for Exceptional Children. She has been a featured speaker at international conferences for several years, addressing topics such as literacy and strategies for dealing with challenging behavior in children.

As the founder of KIDS: Interventions & Direct Services and the creator of transformative programs like the "Real Peaceful Parenting Framework" and "Braver Than You Believe Empowerment Program," Dr. Teri is passionately dedicated to helping families enhance communication and restore harmony in their homes.

Dr. Teri's impact extends beyond her written work and speaking engagements. She has made appearances on major networks and ventured into production, serving as an executive producer and producer with Abundance Studios, collaborating on impactful documentaries addressing critical social issues.

Amidst her many accomplishments, Dr. Teri finds joy in writing, reading, crafting wine, and cherishing moments with her family and beloved pets.

To delve deeper into Dr. Teri's programs and explore opportunities to collaborate, please visit her website at Drterirouse and connect with her on social media.

Facebook: Dr Teri Rouse

Instagram: dr_teri_rouse

LinkedIn: Teri Rouse EdD.

Email: ...

To order your copy of Rise Up! and embark on a transformative journey, please visit HERE

SuccessBooks®

SuccessBooks®

email us here