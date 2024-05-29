Venezuela Shuts Out EU Observers Ahead of Critical Presidential Election

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela withdrew its invitation to European Union election observers, casting doubt on July's presidential election results.



The National Electoral Council (CNE) cited EU sanctions on Venezuelan officials as the reason.



The CNE labeled these sanctions as neo-colonialist and interventionist practices against Venezuela.



President Nicolás Maduro's government seeks international recognition of the election to lift U.S. sanctions. They hope this will boost trade and investment.



This decision follows the Venezuelan National Assembly's proposal to retract the EU invitation.







The proposal responded to the EU's temporary suspension of some, but not all, sanctions on Venezuelan officials.



The CNE confirmed invitations to other observers , including the Carter Center and the United Nations.



However, it remains unclear if these groups will participate without the EU.



A credible international observation will be crucial for the election's legitimacy. Critics have already targeted the July 28 election.



Maduro barred his main opposition rival, despite electoral guarantees agreed upon by political factions in October.



The last EU observation mission in Venezuela was in 2021. They reported deficiencies and irregularities in the voting process.



Maduro's government dismissed these findings, accused observers of espionage, and expelled them early.



Tensions resurfaced in mid-2023 when the European Parliament condemned the disqualification of popular opposition leader María Corina Machado.



This action increased skepticism about the fairness of the upcoming elections.

International observers play a vital role in validating elections.



Their presence helps ensure transparency and fairness. Without them, the credibility of the election process may suffer.



Maduro seeks to prove that his government can conduct fair elections. He wants to convince the international community to lift sanctions.



However, banning EU observers raises questions about the election's fairness. The world will closely watch Venezuela's actions leading up to the election.



The stakes are high for both the Venezuelan government and its people. This election could shape the country's future and its place in the global community.

