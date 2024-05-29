On Track For Transformation: São Paulo’S Urban Rail Revolution

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Governor Tarcísio de Freitas is transforming São Paulo's transport by partnering with private firms to launch four major urban rail projects.



These developments strengthen city connections, like between Santos and São José dos Campos, and bring modern Light Rail Transit systems to Campinas and Sorocaba.



These efforts expand on the São Paulo to Campinas rail link and start a new line to Sorocaba.



Together, these projects create the "São Paulo on Rails" program, extending 890 kilometers of rail with R$130 billion ($25 billion) in funding.



At the 2024 Mobility Summit, close Bolsonaro ally Tarcísio outlined his plan for fast rail links between major airports and urban centers.



He quickly secured a deal for the North Axis Intercity Train, linking Campinas to São Paulo's core.



This R$14.2 billion ($2.75 billion) initiative is set to change daily commutes and boost the economy.



These projects have now moved beyond the planning stage. Starting this summer, detailed studies will set the stage for these transformative projects, targeting completion by 2027.





Key Developments - São Paulo's Urban Rail Revolution

The North Axis Intercity Train, introduced this year, promises a quick 64-minute ride over 101 km.



Despite some legal hurdles, it's on track to deliver rapid service across three stations.



Further east, the Intercity Train to São José dos Campos is preparing to enhance travel over 130 km.



This R$6 billion ($1.16 billion) project will integrate with São Paulo's metro, improving daily travel.



In Campinas, a new LRT project will link key areas and the international airport, boosting access and local business.



Meanwhile, Sorocaba's new 25 km LRT line will rejuvenate an old railway, connecting the city's ends.



Additionally, Tarcísio has launched plans for 33 new schools and revamped lottery services.



Injecting R$36.4 billion ($7.04 billion) into the economy, these rail projects will catalyze a more vibrant São Paulo.







