Inter’S Sudden Defeat Puts Copa Sudamericana Hopes In Jeopardy

Inter suffered a 2-1 loss to Belgrano on Tuesday at Arena Barueri, jeopardizing their Copa Sudamericana chances.



Borré scored in the 38th minute, assisted by Wesley, but Chavarría quickly turned the game around with two goals at the 44th and 47th minutes.



Despite their efforts, Eduardo Coudet's team failed to equalize in the second half.



Now, Inter must outperform Delfín in both points and goal difference in their final two matches, while Belgrano has secured their advancement to the round of 16.



Currently, Inte stands third in their group with five points.



They face the task of overtaking Delfín, who moved into second place with eight points after defeating Tomayapo 4-3.







Tomayapo, at the bottom with one point, is out of the competition.



During the match, Inter wore mud-stained uniforms to highlight the severe flooding in Rio Grande do Sul.



This part of their "Flood Marks" campaign includes auctioning players' autographed shirts, with proceeds aiding reconstruction in the affected areas.

Match Highlights

Inter initially dominated, yet struggled to convert chances into goals. Their sole goal came from Borré, following Wesley's precise setup.



The match's momentum shifted after Renê's error led to Chavarría scoring twice just before halftime, giving Belgrano a decisive lead.



The second half saw Inter maintaining control but failing to penetrate Belgrano's defense.



Attempts by Alan Patrick and Alario in stoppage time failed, leaving Inter with significant ground to make up in their Copa Sudamericana fixtures.



Inter's next match is against Cuiabá in the Brazilian Championship this Saturday.



They will then face Real Tomayapo in Bolivia on June 4, continuing their bid in the Copa Sudamericana.



This tight schedule puts additional pressure on the team to perform and advance from their group.

