Atlético-MG Crushes Caracas, Eyes Libertadores Glory

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Atlético-MG demolished Caracas 4-0 on Tuesday at Arena MRV. Caracas lost a player ten minutes in, tipping the match in Atlético-MG's favor.



The red card turned the game into a one-sided affair. Pedrinho and Alisson scored before halftime, assisted by Gustavo Scarpa.



Despite Hulk missing two clear chances, Atlético-MG's dominance was clear. In the second half, Pedrinho and Hulk scored again.



Arana hit the post, while Caracas struggled defensively. Atlético-MG finished the group stage with 15 points, leading Group G.







They now hope to secure the overall top spot. This dream depends on the results of Palmeiras, River Plate, and Talleres.



Caracas finished the group stage with just one point, placing last.



Peñarol, with 12 points, advanced to the next stage. Rosario Central, with seven points, moves to the Copa Sudamericana .

First Half Action

Atlético-MG started strong, dominating possession but struggling to score.



The game changed when Caracas goalkeeper Fariñez was sent off at the 10th minute after a VAR review.



Hulk's resulting free kick was saved by substitute goalkeeper Benítez. Pedrinho broke the deadlock at the 31st minute with a header from a Scarpa cross.



Alisson doubled the lead at the 40th minute with a stunning volley from another Scarpa assist.



Hulk missed two chances just before halftime, highlighting missed opportunities.

Second Half Highlights

Atlético-MG kept the pressure on. Benítez made a fantastic save from Bruno Fuchs' long-range shot at the 11th minute.



One minute later, Hulk missed narrowly again. Pedrinho scored the third goal at the 16th minute with a low shot from outside the box.



Benítez continued to impress with several saves, preventing a larger defeat. At the 48th minute, Hulk finally scored a brilliant individual goal, making it 4-0.



He dribbled past two defenders and finished with a powerful shot.







