(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Today's morning call shows that the market

's primary focus is on tomorrow's US GDP

report for the first quarter. This critical data will be revealed on Thursday.



On Wednesday, the economic agenda includes the release of the General Price index

– market

(IGP-M), measuring May's rental inflation by FGV-Ibre .



Additionally, the IBGE will disclose April's unemployment rate through the Continuous PNAD survey. The Federal Reserve's Beige Book will also be published today.



Despite a holiday in Brazil, Thursday will be significant as the US reveals its first-quarter GDP at 9:30 AM. The Brazilian stock market will be closed.



The Kinea Rendimentos Imobiliários (KNCR11), Brazil's second-largest real estate investment fund, will issue new shares.







The goal is to raise R$1 billion ($230 million) through a primary offering, with an additional R$250 million expected.



Yesterday, the Brazilian stock market closed down 0.58%, at 123,780 points.

Wednesday's Morning Call: Market Braces for U.S. GDP Report

On Tuesday, US stock markets showed mixed results after reopening post-Memorial Day.



Federal Reserve comments and a rise in consumer confidence tempered risk appetite.



However, a surge in Nvidia shares drove the Nasdaq to a record close.







The Dow Jones fell 0.55%, closing at 38,852.86 points.



The S&P 500 saw a slight increase of 0.02%, ending at 5,306.04 points.

The Nasdaq rose 0.59%, reaching 17,019.88 points.



Stay informed and keep an eye on these critical updates.