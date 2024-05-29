China’S Growth Prospects Brighten Despite Trade And Housing Struggles

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has upgraded China's growth forecast to 5% for 2024, up from an earlier prediction, highlighting a strong first quarter and recent economic policies.



Despite this, the IMF has set the 2025 growth expectation at 4.5%, reflecting a cautious outlook.



Moreover, China faces a persistent debt crisis in its property sector, a major economic component, and struggles with weak consumer spending and ongoing deflation.



Yet, the economy still managed a 5.3% growth rate in the first quarter, closely aligning with the government's target.



However, projections indicate a slowdown to 3.3% by 2029, driven by an aging population and slower productivity gains.







In response to the housing market slump, which has caused significant developer defaults, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) took action.



They launched a 300 billion yuan ($42 billion) financing initiative in mid-May.

A Local Government Initiative

This scheme supports local governments in converting unsold commercial properties into subsidized housing.



Additionally, the PBOC has eased down payment requirements and lifted the floor on mortgage rates, aiming for a sustainable market correction.



Gita Gopinath, the IMF's first deputy managing director, emphasized the need for more comprehensive housing market policies.



She also pointed out escalating trade tensions. Notably, the U.S. increased tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, while the EU investigated subsidy-driven price undercutting by Chinese manufacturers.



The IMF warns that excessive support for strategic industries may provoke trade retaliation and resource misallocation.



As trade restrictions multiply, with a threefold increase since 2019, the IMF warns of potential global GDP reductions of 7% over the medium term. For China, embracing structural reforms is vital.



These reforms should focus on boosting consumption and strengthening social safety nets. Additionally, liberalizing the services sector could drive job creation and growth.



Despite a positive revised forecast, China must address significant challenges in its housing and trade sectors to ensure long-term economic stability and growth.

