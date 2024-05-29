Visit North Platte To Host The Lacrosse College Showcase With Matt Rambo

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NORTH PLATTE, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Visit North Platte and Airstream Ventures have partnered with Florida Prep Lacrosse to present the highly anticipated The North Platte Clash Showcase featuring Matt Rambo. This lacrosse college showcase is expected to draw hundreds of high school and middle school players from the Midwest.This first-ever lacrosse event is headlined by Matt Rambo, a standout attacker and fan favorite in the Premier Lacrosse League (PLL). Known for his dynamic gameplay and engaging personality, Rambo has led teams to multiple championships, including two PLL titles with the Whipsnakes. He also excelled in the National Lacrosse League (NLL) with the Philadelphia Wings and earned international accolades with the U.S. box team.Scheduled to take place on July 24th, at North Platte High School, the Clash Showcase promises to be a captivating collegiate showcase with over 30 college coaches in attendance with an estimated 500 lacrosse players. The event kicks off on Wednesday, July 24th and will run through Thursday, July 25th."Hosting this event in North Platte is a great opportunity to continue to grow the sport of lacrosse in the Midwest, as well as in the region," said Matt Rambo. "We're excited to host this tournament in partnership with Visit North Platte and we look forward to making this event one of our largest annual events for years to come."Lacrosse enthusiasts and players alike are invited to witness top-tier talent and competition as participants vie for victory on the North Platte High School field. This event not only showcases the skills of the players but also serves as a celebration of the dynamic and growing lacrosse community.“We are excited to host the North Platte Clash Showcase; in partnership with Florida Prep Lacrosse," said Lisa Burke, Executive Director, Visit North Platte."We are super excited to bring this annual college show case to Nebraska to grow the sport of Lacrosse hosting players from all our neighboring Midwest States.”For more information and exact schedules, athletes and fans can visit VisitNorthPlatte/Events/ABOUT VISIT NORTH PLATTEA Nebraska Destination Marketing organization, it is the objective of Visit North Platte to enhance and promote a positive image of the communities in Lincoln County, to assist in the development, continuation and promotion of quality events, attractions and amenities for the enjoyment of residents and visitors alike, and to help ensure that the highest standards of customer service are practiced in our establishments. To help fulfill this mission, we partner with local hospitality businesses (hotels, restaurants, attractions, retailers, events, & more) to provide visitors with current information, specials and events details.ABOUT AIRSTREAM VENTURESAirstream Ventures is a sports marketing and event company that delivers first-class, impactful events and opportunities that change communities and lives. Working now in nine communities, Airstream Ventures uses an approach that features the intersections of sports tourism, event creation and recruitment, television programming and revenue generation. Visit airstreamventures for additional information. Airstream Ventures: Where partnerships connect with communities.

Lisa Burke, Executive Director

Visit North Platte

+1 308-532-4729

email us here