Elms Marketing Ltd Announces Expanded Partnership With The Royal British Legion For Branded Merchandise

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Elms Marketing Ltd and the Royal British Legion Celebrate Expanded Partnership

Declan Gleeson Holds RBL Scarf to Celebrate Expanded Partnership

Elms Marketing, the UK leader in sportswear customisation and personalisation, is thrilled to announce an expanded collaboration with the Royal British Legion.

MACCLESFIELD, UNITED KINGDOM, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Elms Marketing Ltd , the UK leader in sportswear and teamwear customisation and personalisation , is thrilled to announce an expanded collaboration with the Royal British Legion (RBL) .This strategic partnership aims to support the Armed Forces community while celebrating the passion of football fans across the UK.Branded RBL Merchandise: A Symbol of Unity and SupportElms Marketing Ltd, known for its commitment to quality and innovation, is launching a collection of exclusive dual-branded RBL merchandise in collaboration with major football clubs.The range includes scarves, beanies, hoodies, t-shirts and bobble hats, all of which will feature the iconic Royal British Legion poppy logo alongside club emblems, creating a powerful fusion of sportsmanship and remembrance. Each item sold will contribute directly to the RBL, reinforcing their joint commitment to honouring veterans and their sacrifices.From the Poppy Logo to Merchandise: A Growing PartnershipElms Marketing Ltd's relationship with the RBL began when they became the official supplier of the poppy logo for use across Premier League and EFL shirts during the Remembrance period.The poppy, a symbol of Remembrance, resonates deeply with football fans and players alike. Now, Elms are taking this collaboration to new heights by introducing co-branded RBL merchandise, bridging the gap between sport and service.Supporting Veterans: A Collective EffortFootball clubs across the UK have rallied behind this initiative, recognising the importance of supporting the armed forces community and their families. By purchasing and wearing their branded RBL merchandise, fans not only display their team pride but also contribute to a tremendous cause. No matter who you cheer for, your purchase will make a difference in the lives of those who've given everything.Quotes from Key Stakeholders:Declan Gleeson, General Manager of Elms Marketing UK:“We are truly honoured to expand our partnership with the Royal British Legion. This merchandise range is a fantastic way to support the Armed Forces community and represent unity, respect, and gratitude.”Ben France, Head of Corporate Partnerships at The Royal British Legion:“Elms Marketing Ltd's are a trusted partner and long-time supporter of our cause, and we're delighted to broaden our relationship. The new range is a tangible way for football fans to show appreciation for our Armed Forces.”Availability and How to Purchase:The branded RBL merchandise will be available for purchase through official club stores, online platforms, and select retail outlets in the run up to the Remembrance Period. Fans can wear them proudly during matches, knowing that their purchase provides vital support for the Armed Forces community.

Alec Ogden

Elms Marketing Ltd

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

X

Instagram

YouTube