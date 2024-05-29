Bridgeport, CT To Transform Purchasing With Opengov

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The system will reduce the time needed to develop solicitations, manage bids, and execute contracts, while also providing critical contract deadline alerts.

CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Facing internal challenges and inefficiencies in their procurement processes, the City of Bridgeport, CT, has decided to adopt OpenGov , the leader in procurement software for local government. The decision was driven by the urgent need to alleviate the staff's high workload, streamline cumbersome manual processes, and enhance compliance with local ordinances and statutes.Bridgeport, Connecticut's largest city, found its legacy procurement system led to repeated rebids, low vendor engagement, and missed contract renewals, all exacerbated by a lack of automation and centralization. OpenGov Procurement was selected for its ability to offer a unified solution that not only simplifies creating and managing solicitations but also improves overall contract oversight. This software provides tools that are easy to use, ensuring staff can quickly adapt and effectively manage procurement activities while adhering to City regulations.With OpenGov Procurement, Bridgeport can anticipate improvements in procurement efficiency and vendor relations. The new system will reduce the time and effort required to develop solicitations, manage bids, and execute contracts, while also providing critical alerts for contract deadlines. Enhanced features such as an intuitive vendor portal and automated notifications are expected to foster a more competitive bidding environment, thereby ensuring better value for City expenditures and facilitating a smoother, more transparent process for all stakeholders involved. This modernization marks a pivotal step towards transforming Bridgeport's procurement operations and elevating its governmental efficiency.Bridgeport joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.About OpenGovOpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.

