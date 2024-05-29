Aver Europe Unveils Cutting-Edge Connected Health Product Portfolio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Introducing the MD330U Series and MD120UI for Superior Telemedicine and Patient Monitoring.

AVer Information Europe B.V., a global AV expert and the leading provider of education and video

conferencing solutions is proud to present its Connected Health product portfolio. designed to revolutionize the telemedicine and patient monitoring landscape. Designed to revolutionise telemedicine and remote patient care, the MD330U series and MD120UI cameras are set to provide unprecedented clarity, functionality, and versatility in medical environments.

MD330U SERIES

The AVer MD330U series is a game-changer in telemedicine, offering unparalleled image quality and innovative features. This camera is specially designed and medically certified with the IEC 60601-1-2 Medical Certification, ensuring it meets the rigorous standards required for medical applications. Equipped with a 30X optical zoom lens and 4K resolution, the MD330U delivers superb image quality, capturing every detail with precision. The AI Noise Reduction feature enhances the communication experience, providing a seamless face-to-face interaction for both patients and doctors.

A first in the industry, the MD330U's removable camera head allows for 360-degree angle close-up shooting and snapshots, offering unprecedented flexibility and detail. Additionally, the infrared night view functionality* ensures continuous care, enabling clear visibility even in low-light conditions, thereby providing 24/7 patient monitoring.

*MD330UI only

MD120UI MEDICAL GRADE CAMERA

The AVer MD120UI sets a new standard as the world's first PTZ camera specifically designed for patient monitoring. Powered by advanced AI technologies, this camera simplifies the monitoring process, ensuring healthcare providers can stay vigilant and responsive to their patients' needs. The MD120UI features a 20X optical zoom lens and 4K imaging capabilities, providing crystal-clear visuals that capture every detail, ensuring no blind spots. The IR night view function further enhances its utility by enabling round-the-clock monitoring with clear visuals, even in complete darkness.

“We are thrilled to introduce the MD330U series and MD120UI to the medical community. These products represent the forefront of telemedicine and patient monitoring technology, offering unparalleled image quality, functionality, and versatility. Our goal is to enhance patient care and streamline healthcare delivery through innovative solutions.” – Yarkin Feraud, Business Development Manager for Connected Health at AVer Europe

VERSATILE APPLICATIONS

AVer's Connected Health cameras are designed to meet a wide range of medical needs:

.Telemedicine: Enables high-quality remote consultations, improving access to healthcare services.

.Tele-ICU: Provides continuous, detailed monitoring of critically ill patients, enhancing care and response times.

.Live Surgery Broadcast: Delivers real-time, high-resolution visuals of surgical procedures for educational and collaborative purposes.

.Medical Training: Facilitates the training of healthcare professionals with detailed, live demonstrations and recordings.

.Remote Patient Monitoring: Ensures continuous observation of patients, improving patient safety and outcomes.



About AVer Europe

AVer Europe is a leading provider of video conferencing solutions, educational technology, and connected health products. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, AVer continues to develop cutting-edge technology that meets the evolving needs of various industries.

For more information, please visit .

