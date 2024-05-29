Virtual Reality In Education Market Size To Hit US$ 32.6 Billion By 2032 Grow CAGR By 26.46%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Virtual Reality in Education Market Size

Virtual reality (VR) in education refers to the integration of immersive technology to create a simulated environment for learning.

NEW YORK, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATE, May 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“Virtual Reality in Education Market Report by Component (Hardware, Solution, Software), Deployment Mode (Cloud-based, On-premises), Application (Academic Institutions, Corporates), and Region 2024-2032“, The global virtual reality in education market size reached US$ 4.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 32.6 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.46% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Virtual Reality in Education Industry:

Enhanced Learning Experience:

Virtual Reality (VR) revolutionizes education by providing immersive, hands-on learning experiences. By simulating real-world scenarios, historical events, or complex concepts, VR engages students on a deeper level, fostering curiosity and understanding. For example, students can explore ancient civilizations in a virtual archaeological dig or dissect virtual organisms without the constraints of physical resources. This immersive learning approach enhances retention rates and encourages critical thinking and problem-solving skills. As educators recognize the value of experiential learning, VR becomes an indispensable tool for creating dynamic and impactful educational experiences that cater to diverse learning styles.

Accessibility and Inclusivity:

VR technology's increasing affordability and accessibility democratizes education by breaking down geographical and socioeconomic barriers. Cost-effective VR headsets and educational content make immersive learning experiences accessible to students worldwide, regardless of their location or financial resources. Apart from this, VR's customizable nature allows educators to accommodate diverse learning needs, including those of students with disabilities, thus contributing to market growth. By offering inclusive and engaging learning environments, VR ensures that every student can participate and succeed, promoting equity and diversity in education. Additionally, the ability of VR to simulate real-life scenarios enhances experiential learning, providing students with practical skills that are vital for their future careers. As a result, the widespread adoption of VR technology in education is driving innovation and transforming traditional teaching methods, paving the way for a more accessible, equitable, and effective educational landscape globally.

Globalization and Remote Learning:

In an era of globalization and remote learning, VR facilitates collaboration and connectivity across borders. Educational institutions can use VR to create virtual classrooms where students and educators from different locations can interact in real-time. Virtual field trips, group projects, and lectures enable students to engage with peers and experts worldwide, enriching their learning experiences. Especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, VR has emerged as a powerful tool for delivering high-quality education remotely, bridging the gap between physical and virtual learning environments. As the demand for flexible and innovative learning solutions continues to grow, VR technology's role in facilitating global, collaborative education is poised to expand significantly.

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Avantis Systems Ltd.

EON Reality Inc.

FotonVR

Lenovo Group Limited

Meta Platforms Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nearpod Inc. (Renaissance Learning Inc.)

RedboxVR Ltd.

Veative Group

VictoryXR Inc.

zSpace Inc.

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Solution

Software

Hardware represents the leading segment due to its pivotal role in delivering immersive virtual reality experiences, including VR headsets, controllers, and sensory devices.

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

Cloud-based

On-premises

Cloud-based accounts for the largest market share owing to its scalability, accessibility, and cost-effectiveness, enabling seamless distribution and management of VR content across diverse educational settings.

Breakup by Application:

Academic Institutions

Corporates

Academic institutions represent the largest segment as they integrate virtual reality technology into various educational settings, including K-12 schools, universities, and vocational training programs, to enhance learning outcomes and engagement.

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the virtual reality education market is attributed to its advanced technological infrastructure, high adoption rate of innovative educational technologies, and presence of leading VR solution providers and educational institutions, driving rapid market growth and innovation.

Global Virtual Reality in Education Market Trends:

The global virtual reality in the education market is primarily driven by the increasing affordability and accessibility of VR technology that democratizes education by breaking down geographical and socioeconomic barriers, making immersive learning experiences accessible to students worldwide. Apart from this, the customizable nature of VR allows educators to cater to diverse learning needs, including those of students with disabilities, fostering inclusivity and equity in education. Additionally, the rising demand for VR in academic institutions, driven by its ability to enhance learning outcomes and engagement, represents a significant growth driver. Furthermore, the rapid globalization of education and the rise of remote learning further fuel the adoption of VR, enabling collaborative and interactive learning experiences across borders, thus contributing to market growth.

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

