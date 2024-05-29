Macron Says Zelensky Will Visit France Next Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) French President Emmanuel Macron has said that his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky will visit France next week to mark the 80th anniversary of the Normandy landings (D-Day).

That's according to TF1 , Ukrinform reports.

"I will have an opportunity, when President Zelensky goes to France on the occasion of D-Da next week, to receive him and then express myself very precisely to announce what we are going to do," Macron said at a press conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Macron added that all possible options for assistance to Ukraine would be discussed during Zelensky's upcoming visit to France.

When asked about the allegedly imminent sending of French military instructors to Ukraine, Macron said that he was not "commenting on rumors" and denounced "uncoordinated and unfortunate communication."

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi said earlier that he had already signed the documents allowing the first French instructors to visit Ukrainian training centers soon and familiarize themselves with their infrastructure and personnel.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine