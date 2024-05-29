The Circle FC Partners With JETRO To Host Indian Startups For The Japan Market Immersion Program

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi May 29th, 2024 - The Circle FC, in partnership with JETRO (Japan External Trade Organization), successfully hosted its first-ever international meetup, as an official side event at the SuSHi Tech Tokyo 2024 Global Startup Program. Held at the prestigious JETRO Innovation Garden, this event marked an important milestone in showcasing India's vibrant startup ecosystem on a global day.



The event attracted over 60 influential stakeholders from Japan's innovation ecosystem, providing an invaluable platform for Indian startups to present their pioneering ideas and technologies. The evening began with an insightful presentation by Nemesisa Ujjain of The Circle FC, who highlighted the dynamic growth of the Indian economy and its burgeoning startup landscape. The event also featured the product soft launch of Aspire India into the Japanese market, marking a significant achievement for the delegation.



Nemesisa Ujjain remarked - " Providing Indian startups with this opportunity to gain insights into the Japanese market has been incredibly rewarding. Our participation in SuSHi Tech Tokyo 2024 has opened new doors and laid the groundwork for future success in Japan and beyond. The experience has shown us the immense potential for Indo-Japanese collaboration."



The Circle FC delegation to SuSHI Tech Tokyo 2024 included innovative startups like - PhyFarm (smart agriculture solutions), Sephirah Innovations (oral cancer diagnostics), HANA ADVISORS (business strategy services), WATSAN Envirotech (Electricity-free water filters), SPI EDGE (sandbox for experimental enterprises), Aspire Now (workplace habit transformation), Palmtree (product development for web and mobile) and Adgcraft (comprehensive PR services).



Their participation in SuSHi Tech Tokyo 2024, Asia's largest and Japan's only global innovation conference, held on May 15th and 16th, was a resounding success. Throughout the two-day event, the startups engaged with various stakeholders, including other startups, investors, corporates, government officials, and industry leaders. They took advantage of networking and collaboration opportunities, gained market insights for Japan, showcased their cutting-edge products, connected with potential investors, and conducted feasibility studies for market expansion.



After SuSHI Tech Tokyo, the delegation continued the trip to participate in the J-Bridge DIscover Kyushu Invitation Program by JETRO, along with startups from other countries like Singapore, Malaysia, Germany, and China. They travelled to Fukuoka and Kitakyushu which is designated as a National Strategic Special Zone for Global Startups & Job Creation, and met with local government officials, VCs and founders. They also visited facilities like Fukuoka Growth Next, E-Waste recycling facilities and offshore wind power project in Kitakyushu region.



Speaking on this Hiroki Kawasaki of JETRO India said - "We are delighted to welcome exceptional Indian startups to Japan, believing that mutual benefits can be derived for both Japanese enterprises, government and Indian stakeholders. We eagerly anticipate further collaboration between our two nations. Additionally, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to The Circle team for their invaluable support in ensuring the success of the J-Bridge Discover Kyushu Invitation Program."



The Circle FC is dedicated to building global connections and helping startups grow through strategic partnerships and international programs. This event was a testament to their commitment to supporting Indian startups in cross-border expansion, driving innovation, and forming meaningful international collaborations.





About The Circle: Founders Club



The Circle Founders Club is a business accelerator to help scale up growth-stage startups through focused mentoring, shared business services, funding support, key business collaborations and global access. It is backed by Hunch Ventures, a VC fund based in Delhi NCR.





About JETRO



JETRO, or the Japan External Trade Organization, is a government-related organization that works to promote mutual trade and investment between Japan and the rest of the world. Originally established in 1958 to promote Japanese exports abroad, JETRO's core focus in the 21st century has shifted toward promoting foreign direct investment into Japan and helping small to medium-sized Japanese firms maximize their global export potential.

