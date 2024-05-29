UNODC Adopts Jordan Anti-Drug Society's Logo For World Drug Day 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 29 (Petra) - The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has adopted the logo of the Jordan Anti-Drug Society for World Drug Day 2024.The logo, titled "The evidence is clear: invest in prevention," signifies international recognition of the Society's long-standing efforts in drug prevention and advocacy, according to a press statement released Wednesday by the Society.This slogan was first presented by the Society to the United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs (CND) during its 65th session in Vienna several years ago. the Society emphasized that investing in drug prevention is crucial for building healthier and safer communities, while also reducing healthcare costs and mitigating the economic and social impacts of drug abuse.Musa Tareefi, President of the Society, expressed pride in the adoption of its logo, attributing this achievement to the Society's dedicated efforts in combating drug use. He reiterated the Society's commitment to raising awareness about the dangers of drugs and enhancing prevention programs in collaboration with various stakeholders.Rana Abida, the Chargé d'Affaires of the Jordanian Embassy and Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna, conveyed her congratulations and affirmed the Embassy's ongoing support for the Society's initiatives.