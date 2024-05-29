Adayleh Leads Jordanian Delegation At Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Beijing, May 29 (Petra) -- Amjad Adayleh, Jordan's Permanent Representative to the Arab League, emphasized the significance of Arab-Chinese relations and their impact on international cooperation, particularly regarding regional and global issues such as the Palestinian cause.During the 19th session of the Senior Officials Meeting and the 8th session of the Strategic Political Dialogue of the Arab-Chinese Cooperation Forum, Adayleh stated, "China is an essential partner in our efforts to expand and enhance cooperation across various sectors."He highlighted Jordan's commitment to the Belt and Road Initiative, acknowledging its potential to drive prosperity and development for both countries.Adayleh commended the productive collaboration between Arab nations and China, stressing the importance of maintaining this forum and its associated meetings. This dedication underscores a shared commitment to fostering multilateral cooperation based on mutual respect and common interests.He also praised China's supportive stance on Arab issues, particularly the Palestinian cause, which continues to face significant challenges due to ongoing Israeli aggression.Adayleh expressed his determination to collaborate with China and the international community to end the conflict in Gaza and to strive for a just and lasting peace.He reiterated that achieving peace requires the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the June 4, 1967 borders, in accordance with the two-state solution.