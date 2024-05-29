Hepatitis D Market Report 2032: Epidemiology Data, Pipeline Therapies, Latest FDA, EMA, PDMA Approvals By Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hepatitis D companies are Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Janssen Biopharmaceuticals, MYR Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, and others.

Insights, Epidemiology, and market

Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Hepatitis D, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Hepatitis D market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Hepatitis D Market Report:

The Hepatitis D market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032).

Key Hepatitis D Companies: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Janssen Biopharmaceuticals, MYR Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, and others

Key Hepatitis D Therapies: HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide), Lonafarnib; Peginterferon Lambda-1a, JNJ-3989, and others

The Hepatitis D market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Hepatitis D pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Hepatitis D market dynamics.

Hepatitis D Overview

Hepatitis D, also referred to as delta hepatitis, is a liver infection instigated by the Hepatitis D virus (HDV). It's categorized as a satellite virus because it necessitates the presence of the Hepatitis B virus (HBV) to replicate and induce infection. HDV infects individuals either concurrently with HBV (co-infection) or subsequent to HBV infection (superinfection).

HDV is the root cause of Hepatitis D, a condition that solely affects individuals already harboring HBV. Transmission of HDV occurs through contact with infected blood or bodily fluids, mirroring the transmission routes of HBV. Common risk factors for acquiring Hepatitis D include injection drug use, exposure to infected blood, or engaging in unprotected sexual activity with an individual infected with HBV/HDV.

Hepatitis D Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Hepatitis D Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Hepatitis D market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Prevalence of Hepatitis D

Prevalent Cases of Hepatitis D by severity

Gender-specific Prevalence of Hepatitis D

Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Hepatitis D

Hepatitis D Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Hepatitis D market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Hepatitis D market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Hepatitis D Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Hepatitis D Key Companies

Lonafarnib: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

JNJ 73763989: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide): Gilead Sciences

JNJ-73763989/JNJ-3989: Janssen Research & Development, LLC

Scope of the Hepatitis D Market Report

Study Period: 2019–2032

Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

Key Hepatitis D Companies: Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Janssen Biopharmaceuticals, MYR Pharmaceuticals, Hepatera, and others

Key Hepatitis D Therapies: HEPCLUDEX (bulevirtide), Lonafarnib; Peginterferon Lambda-1a, JNJ-3989, and others

Hepatitis D Therapeutic Assessment: Hepatitis D current marketed and Hepatitis D emerging therapies

Hepatitis D Market Dynamics: Hepatitis D market drivers and Hepatitis D market barriers

Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

Hepatitis D Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Hepatitis D Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Hepatitis D Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Hepatitis D

3. SWOT analysis of Hepatitis D

4. Hepatitis D Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Hepatitis D Market Overview at a Glance

6. Hepatitis D Disease Background and Overview

7. Hepatitis D Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Hepatitis D

9. Hepatitis D Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Hepatitis D Unmet Needs

11. Hepatitis D Emerging Therapies

12. Hepatitis D Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Hepatitis D Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Hepatitis D Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Hepatitis D Market Drivers

16. Hepatitis D Market Barriers

17. Hepatitis D Appendix

18. Hepatitis D Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Healthcare Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

It also offers Healthcare Consulting Services, which benefits in market analysis to accelerate the business growth and overcome challenges with a practical approach.

